The Global Call - Holy Spirit Revivals and Their History - Segment 3/4

The Global Call - Holy Spirit Revivals and Their History shares personal testimonies, historical accounts, and interesting viewpoints from different cultures, all based on biblical truth.
Including interesting information about the prerequisites for Revival, the impact through James Dobson with Focus on the Family
Senior Pastor Elmer Jackson, Christ Extended Hand, Baldwin Park, CA
Senior Pastor Manuel Santillano, Harvest Time International Church, Covina, CA
Pastor Maryal Boumann, Director Pray California, Sacramento, CA
Host Wolfgang Kovacek, Assistant Director Pray California, Sacramento, CA
42 Min.
