NATO DEMOCRACIES PUT RUSSIANS AT GUNPOINT TO THWART ELECTIONS

Kiev and the NATO warmongers are falling over themselves trying to thwart the upcoming elections in the Russian Federation. The terrorists continue assassinations in the regions they lost, they are constantly shelling small border villages and have resumed massive drone strikes on the Russian mainland. Now, the ‘best democracy in the world’ of the Kiev regime under the control of the West put the Russians at gunpoint to force them to boycott the vote.





On the night of March 12, Ukraine launched new waves of drone strikes on Russian rear areas. At least 25 UAVs were destroyed over seven Russian regions, including the capital. As a result of the massive attack, a fire broke out in a fuel depot in the city of Orel. All other damage was avoided, but the drone strikes did not stop.





he Ukrainian military also attacked the border Belgorod region with the Czech-made Vampire MLRS and obsolete Soviet-made Tochka-U missiles. Russian air defense forces repelled them.





The massive strikes were aimed to cover Ukrainian ground operations across the border.





Russian forces revealed Ukrainian preparations for the upcoming attacks a few days ago. Precision strikes have been pounding the accumulation of Ukrainian equipment and manpower in the border areas.





The assault was likely planned to take place on the morning of March 11, but Russian strikes destroyed the Ukrainian grouping when it was forming the ranks.





On the morning of March 12, Ukraine attempted new assaults. Ukrainian infantry supported by tanks and different artillery systems, tried to enter the territory of the Belgorod region reportedly in 8 different areas.





As usual, the ground operations were accompanied by a large media campaign. Before Ukrainian forces reached the border, Ukrainian media rushed to claim control of a small Russian village and shared fake videos of the alleged victories. By the midday, the Ukrainian military had gained several new views on social media however they failed to gain any new territories.





These operations are coordinated by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, which is under the full control of foreign special services. Kiev threw into the battle its favorite puppets from the so-called Russian Volunteer Corps, Freedom of Russia Legion and the Siberian battalion. Kiev officially declares that these formations are allegedly acting independently and are not under Ukrainian control, which is a lie. In fact, the alleged Russian units only include a few men with Russian passports, who are largely promoted as the leaders. Their main manpower consists of disguised NATO and Ukrainian soldiers.





The attackers openly declare their goal to thwart the elections. Sharing pretentious promo videos with the hackneyed phrases of Western propaganda, they threaten the Russians that they are coming to vote with their guns. Their main task is likely to take control of any settlement with a polling station to stage more media attacks. The presidential elections in Russia begin on March 15 and last until 17, more terrorist provocations from NATO and Kiev are likely to come.

https://southfront.press/nato-democracies-put-russians-at-gunpoint/