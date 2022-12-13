Create New Account
LIVE @8pm JESUS. GUNS. AND BABIES. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. DR. BRYAN ARDIS!
High Hopes
Published a day ago
Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor


Dec 10, 2022


Dr. Kandiss Taylor's interview with Dr. Ardis was simply one of the most informative conversations this show has ever had. Bryan reveals his solution to asthma, makes a compelling case about ALL vaccines being toxic and deadly, and breaks down the problems facing modern Western Medicine. If you've never heard Bryan speak before- I believe you will learn a thing or two in this episode that you're not going to get anywhere else!


You can learn more about Dr. Ardis here: www.thedrardisshow.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v201s7o-live-8pm-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-dr.-bryan-ardis.html


health vaccines asthma toxic medicine deadly problems western medicine dr bryan ardis dr kandiss taylor

