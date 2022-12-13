LIVE @8pm JESUS. GUNS. AND BABIES. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. DR. BRYAN ARDIS!

Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor





Dec 10, 2022





Dr. Kandiss Taylor's interview with Dr. Ardis was simply one of the most informative conversations this show has ever had. Bryan reveals his solution to asthma, makes a compelling case about ALL vaccines being toxic and deadly, and breaks down the problems facing modern Western Medicine. If you've never heard Bryan speak before- I believe you will learn a thing or two in this episode that you're not going to get anywhere else!





You can learn more about Dr. Ardis here: www.thedrardisshow.com





