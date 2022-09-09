Create New Account
Everything you need to know about Freemasonry
High Hopes
John-Henry Westen Show


September 7, 2022


John-Henry reads from Raymund Maria's series of LifeSite articles on Freemasonry to demonstrate the basis for Catholic concerns about the Freemasons and explain why the Church has long condemned participation in the group.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1j2qsj-everything-you-need-to-know-about-freemasonry.html


christianreligioncatholicfreemasonrythe churchjohn-henry westenraymund mariacondemned participation

