BIBLE TRANSLATIONS - WHICH ONE DO I CHOOSE???

In this teaching you have the opportunity to pull out your Bible and follow along with us to discover which translation is the most accurate to read from! Is there anything missing or changed in your Bible? We will go over the facts and learn a lot along the way! Thank you for viewing, hope you enjoy it! To send us a message or for additional resources, please contact us at: www.BARAinternational.org © Copyright 2022 Joseph T. Bishara. All Rights Reserved.





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Matthew 22:21 (KJV), “They say unto him, Caesar’s. Then saith he unto them, Render therefore unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s; and unto God the things that are God’s.”



2 Corinthians 2:17 (KJV),”For we are not as many, which corrupt the word of God: but as of sincerity, but as of God, in the sight of God speak we in Christ.”





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© Copyright 2022 Joseph T. Bishara All Rights Reserved.