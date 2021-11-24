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האם חיסון ניסיוני נגד צהבת הוביל לפגיעה בתינוקות ישראלים? Has an experimental vaccine against hepatitis B led to harm to Israeli babies?
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10 views • November 24, 2021
Posted 2February2019 כאן חדשות:
אלפי הורים טוענים כי חיסון שניתן לילדיהם בתחילת העשור לא עומד בדרישות התקן הבינלאומיות ולא נוסה בצורה קלינית מספקת - דבר שהוביל לטענתם לפגיעה. עכשיו הם יוצאים בתביעה ייצוגית וטוענים - משרד הבריאות והחברה אחראים למצב. כתבתה של נועה ברק מתוך חדשות השבת, 2.2.19
Thousands of parents claim that a vaccine given to their children at the beginning of the decade does not meet international standards and has not been adequately clinically tested - which has led to their claim of harm. Now they are coming out with a class action lawsuit and claim - the Ministry of Health and the company are responsible for the situation. Noa Barak's article from Shabbat News, 2.2.19
אלפי הורים טוענים כי חיסון שניתן לילדיהם בתחילת העשור לא עומד בדרישות התקן הבינלאומיות ולא נוסה בצורה קלינית מספקת - דבר שהוביל לטענתם לפגיעה. עכשיו הם יוצאים בתביעה ייצוגית וטוענים - משרד הבריאות והחברה אחראים למצב. כתבתה של נועה ברק מתוך חדשות השבת, 2.2.19
Thousands of parents claim that a vaccine given to their children at the beginning of the decade does not meet international standards and has not been adequately clinically tested - which has led to their claim of harm. Now they are coming out with a class action lawsuit and claim - the Ministry of Health and the company are responsible for the situation. Noa Barak's article from Shabbat News, 2.2.19
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