Kurt Schlichter: It Is Vital to Understand Your Opponents
Published 19 hours ago

Kurt Schlichter: It Is Vital to Understand Your Opponents | RealAmericasVoice

“Not understanding your opponents and what they actually think — it always ends badly.” Kurt Schlichter joins guest host Andrew Kolvet to discuss takeaways from Tucker Carlson’s interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Do  you agree with Schlichter?

Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav


Join us in chat on our 24/7 LIVE Rumble stream! https://rumble.com/user/RealAmericasVoice/live

