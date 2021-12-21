Implantable Microchip Stores Your COVID Vaccination Status

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Remember those crazy old timers who used to talk about Revelations?
The Mark of the Beast. Not being allowed to buy or sell without taking it?
Remember how everyone laughed at their alarmist paranoia for decades on end?
Well, it’s not so funny now, is it?