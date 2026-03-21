BREAKING: SOCIAL CREDIT LAUNCH EXPOSED! - The Dangers Of The New Digital System!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the launch of a new social credit system utilizing the old technologies we've all gotten used to... social media.





For 20 years, we've warned that social media is the litmus test for social credit and now we are seeing this get rolled out.





Elon Musk, one of the world's most notable technocrats recently stated in an interview that X could become half of the global financial system. Yes, the network that hides you and gives you social credit scores based on the things you believe would be half of the financial system. This is exactly what we were called crazy for warning of years ago.





Elon Musk who wants to put chips in your brain attached to a Pentagon funded mesh network has been saying the quiet part out loud for many years. He's the Trojan Horse of technocracy.





We recently reported on his claim that XMoney will be the source of all transactions in the future. Who needs a mandated CBDC when a corporation can just force the new system on people via "convenience?" Much like Visa and Mastercard (both of whom have partnered with XMoney), it will simply be nearly impossible to escape. It will be a new digital ID system. It will be a social credit system. It will be a digital currency system. It will be a ration system...





The likes of people like David Icke have been warning of this for 36 years and people laughed, yet we have the technocrats openly saying they are doing this very thing right now and people shrug. People remain dependent on the very system that will be used to destroy them in the near future.





As Musk says X will become half of the global financial system alongside XMoney being the source of all transaction alongside xAI having contracts with the Pentagon and absorbing millions of classified documents, BlackRock's Larry Fink has pushed the exact same idea forward at the WEF in Davos which we reported on previously. A completely collateralized system under one umbrella.





The ADL CEO has also just admitted that they use AI yo scan social media and forward anything they flag to law enforcement and policymakers.





They're creating a hive and most are still in it, dependent on the system to feed them... until it doesn't.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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