Laska | White German Shepherd | Boaz | Bullmastiff | Training Troy

Laska | White German Shepherd | Boaz | Bullmastiff
Laska | 3 yrs
Boaz | 1 1/2 yrs
1st day | Training Troy to train Boaz
No words | only hand signals
Laska is already trained on stay sit, piece of easy (meat) for him.
