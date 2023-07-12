Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Laska | White German Shepherd | Boaz | Bullmastiff | Training Troy
channel image
Laska in the Great White North
28 Subscribers
30 views
Published Wednesday

Laska | White German Shepherd | Boaz | Bullmastiff

Laska | 3 yrs

Boaz | 1 1/2 yrs

1st day | Training Troy to train Boaz

No words | only hand signals

Laska is already trained on stay sit, piece of easy (meat) for him.

Keywords
protectivetraininggerman shepherdboazon guardlaskabullmastiffgood boys

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket