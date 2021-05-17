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Bitcoin FREES The Underdog from Tyranny - here's how
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30 views • May 17, 2021
Many people might do bitcoin as the tool of the rich, the truth is that it has the most profound effect on those living in totalitarian or poorly run countries, who regularly confiscate their wealth by inflating the currency or outright stealing from their bank accounts. The ability of bitcoin to counter the authoritarian regimes around the world is its greatest social utility.
#bitcoin #freedom #defi
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#bitcoin #freedom #defi
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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