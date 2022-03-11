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The secret of the flower For those who appreciate and love real tea
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330 views • March 11, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5adxSwHasZY
It was an exhausting video filming of 8 types of tea for the "Oz" store. Image video for the project "The Secret of the Flower" from CMCproduction.
1) Celestial star 0:03
2) Jasmine wedding 1:49
3) Bride's balloons With jasmine and lily 3:27
4) Clove Flame 4:55
5) Golden flower 6:41
6) Floral pearls 7:47
7) Shung Yu 8:47
8) Black Pearl 10:19
There are eight types of tea in the video, the whole brewing process. For those who appreciate and love real tea.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
It was an exhausting video filming of 8 types of tea for the "Oz" store. Image video for the project "The Secret of the Flower" from CMCproduction.
1) Celestial star 0:03
2) Jasmine wedding 1:49
3) Bride's balloons With jasmine and lily 3:27
4) Clove Flame 4:55
5) Golden flower 6:41
6) Floral pearls 7:47
7) Shung Yu 8:47
8) Black Pearl 10:19
There are eight types of tea in the video, the whole brewing process. For those who appreciate and love real tea.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
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