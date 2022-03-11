BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The secret of the flower For those who appreciate and love real tea
shipshard
shipshard
18 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
330 views • March 11, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5adxSwHasZY
It was an exhausting video filming of 8 types of tea for the "Oz" store. Image video for the project "The Secret of the Flower" from CMCproduction.

1) Celestial star 0:03
2) Jasmine wedding 1:49
3) Bride's balloons With jasmine and lily 3:27
4) Clove Flame 4:55
5) Golden flower 6:41
6) Floral pearls 7:47
7) Shung Yu 8:47
8) Black Pearl 10:19

There are eight types of tea in the video, the whole brewing process. For those who appreciate and love real tea.

Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg

Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman

All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Keywords
secretmysterygreen teatealilygourmetchinese tea ceremonyflower teaflower mysterytea secrettea varietyblack pearlshung yuflower pearlsgolden flowerclove flamebound teajasminejasmine weddingjasmine teaheavenly startea ceremonyreal teachinese teatea spill
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: The hidden relationship crisis of rural living

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: The hidden relationship crisis of rural living

Belle Carter
F-16 Crash Prompts Urgent Evacuation in Michigan&#8217;s Grand Traverse County

F-16 Crash Prompts Urgent Evacuation in Michigan’s Grand Traverse County

Edison Reed
Beyond Disasters: 5 Everyday Emergencies Worth Preparing For

Beyond Disasters: 5 Everyday Emergencies Worth Preparing For

Douglas Harrington
Financial Prepping: Seven Financial Strategies for Preppers

Financial Prepping: Seven Financial Strategies for Preppers

Sterling Ashworth
Why a 2-person camping cot tent belongs on your outdoor gear list

Why a 2-person camping cot tent belongs on your outdoor gear list

HRS Editors
The Global Poly-Crisis Is Here&#8230; And Few Are Prepared to Survive It

The Global Poly-Crisis Is Here… And Few Are Prepared to Survive It

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy