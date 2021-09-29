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Rigged Elections starting in 2000
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63 views • September 29, 2021
Video of computer programmer Clinton Eugene Curtis testifying under oath in front of the U.S. House Judiciary claiming that he was hired by authorities to help rig the outcome of U.S. elections.
Curtis told the committee in 2004 that he was hired by Congressman Tom Feeney to build software that would alter the results to a 51/49 outcome if needed.
Uncovered by Sidney Powell.
Clinton Eugene "Clint" Curtis is an American attorney, computer programmer and ex-employee of NASA and ExxonMobil.
Curtis told the committee in 2004 that he was hired by Congressman Tom Feeney to build software that would alter the results to a 51/49 outcome if needed.
Uncovered by Sidney Powell.
Clinton Eugene "Clint" Curtis is an American attorney, computer programmer and ex-employee of NASA and ExxonMobil.
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