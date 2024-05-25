How Bullish is the Silver Market? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join





The bullish case for silver and silver investments is now unmistakably clear. Silver has a some catching up to do, and once it breaks through the resistance at the upper boundary of the Cup & Handle base pattern, it is anticipated to quickly surge towards its 2011 highs around the $50 mark.





The takeaway is that the window to purchase silver and related investments at these current low prices is quickly closing. If you're considering investing, it would be wise to act soon, not when everyone else is trying to get in.









