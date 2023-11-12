AVDIIVKA's Surrender Is On The Horizon: Russians Took Full Control Of 'STEPOVOYE'┃Ring Is Shrinking

Even though the battle for Avdiivka is still in full swing, military academies worldwide have already begun to study the actions of Russian troops to take this most protected city of the European continent. Even Western military analysts recognize the fact that the actions of the Russian army in the battle for Avdiivka are a vivid example of military art and competent actions. Experts note that even the multi-level line of defense of Avdiivka, which was created by NATO generals for 8 years, failed to stop the Russian army.

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN