AVDIIVKA's Surrender Is On The Horizon: Russians Took Full Control Of 'STEPOVOYE'┃Ring Is Shrinking

Even though the battle for Avdiivka is still in full swing, military academies worldwide have already begun to study the actions of Russian troops to take this most protected city of the European continent. Even Western military analysts recognize the fact that the actions of the Russian army in the battle for Avdiivka are a vivid example of military art and competent actions. Experts note that even the multi-level line of defense of Avdiivka, which was created by NATO generals for 8 years, failed to stop the Russian army.
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.