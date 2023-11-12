Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AVDIIVKA's Surrender Is On The Horizon: Russians Took Full Control Of 'STEPOVOYE'┃Ring Is Shrinking
channel image
The Prisoner
8849 Subscribers
Shop now
143 views
Published 21 hours ago

Even though the battle for Avdiivka is still in full swing, military academies worldwide have already begun to study the actions of Russian troops to take this most protected city of the European continent. Even Western military analysts recognize the fact that the actions of the Russian army in the battle for Avdiivka are a vivid example of military art and competent actions. Experts note that even the multi-level line of defense of Avdiivka, which was created by NATO generals for 8 years, failed to stop the Russian army.

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
russiaukraineavdiivkastepovoye

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket