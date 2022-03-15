DARPA DEEP STATE ASSASSINATION PROGRAM - PLANDEMIC VACCINES - HUMANITY HELD HOSTAGE BY NWO - 012722

Complete description found with this video on BitChte.DARPA Deep State Assassination Program - Humanity held Hostage by NWOMUST WATCH: Video from a secret meeting and this is what our Gov is talking about?. The goal is to create a media propaganda campaign to target every hypochondriac to convince them they have whatever they are pushing on TV News.First published January 27th, 2022.Max2020This is seriously some dark, scary stuff. Video from a secret meeting and this is what our Gov is talking about? Crazy and evil and if anyone thinks this guy is a Christian and is for the Love of Humanity, give me some of what you're smoking. It focuses on KEY individuals, they target the Hypochondriacs in what produces paranoia, anxiety and sleeplessness. The goal is to create a media propaganda campaign to target every hypochondriac to convince them they have whatever they are pushing on TV News.This creates what is called "The Legion of the Worried Well." That is even the healthy people begin to believe they are sick and rush to the doctor. This flood clinics and ER's and the CDC will add to fire by giving their scare tactic statistics.This is Agent Smith, from the Deep State. He describes the Plandemic in detail. Video is from 2017. This guy is a monster.He talks about using Nanoparticles to create High CNS Aggregate Material. These are unseen by the naked eye and are very small. They can be inhaled through Nasal Mucosa or absorbed through the Oral Mucosa, they have high CNS Affinity, they Clump in the Brain or in the Vasculature and they create what looks like a hemorrhagic diathesis or even a clot predispostion – Agent Smith says “What I’ve done is I’ve created a Stroking Agent.”He is literally talking about creating silent weapons that are invisible to cause Severe Illnesses such as strokes and heart attack – bleeding and blood clots.Directed Energy – going through the skull to modulate the activity of the brain. Agent Smith says “We can go further to implants” DARPA program. The N3 Program – Non Invasive Neural Surgical Modulation Program.Imagine what these 5G focusing beams can do.Graphene Oxide and Self Assembling Nanoparticles are in these new mRNA vaccines.Project Neural Narratives – once these nanoparticles self assemble in the brain they can use directed frequencies from space, 5G towers or ANY Blue Tooth device such as you phone to communicate with the neural network (computer) that is now in your brain. They can place thoughts through the skull into your brain (this is called Voice to Skull Technology) and they have been perfecting this for decades. Not only can they place thoughts into your mind they can monitor your thoughts because these self assembling nano computers work just as a real computer or wireless network does, it transmits and receives information. Those who believe this is not possible need to wake up real quick and catch up on decades of research that has not been widely available to the public.Nanoparticle Matter can be Stabilized for Distribution. (This is SCARY Stuff when Evil is in charge.) This matter is smaller than a cell. They can manufacture material that have discrete properties that can be controlled by virtual bioengineering and chemistry. They can Auto-Aggregate and can even aggregate in particular areas based on their biological and chemical sensiFair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law).THE TRUTH IS LEARNEDNEVER TOLD!“A little birdie told me” Wink! Wink!----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CDC Whistleblower: “Vaccines Never Meant to Stop Covid-19”