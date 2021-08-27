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7grainsofsalt: 'Havana Syndrome' Microwave Energy hmmm... (5G Weapon)[26.08.2021]
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13 views • August 27, 2021
ABC News reported about Kamala Harris's trip being interupted due to 'Havana Syndrome'. Really? This is all theater, just saying. Do not put your trust in man, only in Jesus. God bless you
ABC News Havana Syndrome - https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/case-havana-syndrome-vietnam-delays-vice-president-harriss/story?id=79618335
Swiss Robotics, Directed Energy weapon 'Microwave gun' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vubmFDW8tqo&;t=0s
More videos on 7grainsofsalt2 & 3 - https://youtu.be/vV-GYnQ7yDY
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/X92MHYgICXi1/
215 views Aug 26, 2021
7grainsofsalt 3
679 subscribers
https://youtu.be/QJdFnOjzRzU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ
ABC News Havana Syndrome - https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/case-havana-syndrome-vietnam-delays-vice-president-harriss/story?id=79618335
Swiss Robotics, Directed Energy weapon 'Microwave gun' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vubmFDW8tqo&;t=0s
More videos on 7grainsofsalt2 & 3 - https://youtu.be/vV-GYnQ7yDY
-- -- --
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/X92MHYgICXi1/
215 views Aug 26, 2021
7grainsofsalt 3
679 subscribers
https://youtu.be/QJdFnOjzRzU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ
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