Dr. Ayyadurai expresses a desire to serve America through Innovation and Bipartisanship
Join us for an extraordinary Zoom meeting hosted by Prof. Richard Claproth and Ole Dammegård, featuring a very special guest: Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai - a Presidential Candidate for U.S 2024
Host 1: Prof. Richard Claproth
Host 2: Ole Dammegård
Special Guest: Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai
Panelist: DR. IR. Kun Wardana, A. MT
In his bid for the U.S. presidency in 2024, Vellayappa Ayyadurai Shiva, renowned as the inventor of email and a multi-faceted MIT Ph.D. holder, brings a unique perspective to the political arena. His campaign is underpinned by a commitment to bridging the political divide and delivering practical solutions that transcend ideological boundaries. With a track record of founding seven successful high-tech companies and a background in scientific innovation, he seeks to leverage his problem-solving skills to create jobs and revitalize the American economy. Driven by the belief that America deserves better than partisan gridlock, Ayyadurai aspires to lead with a focus on the common good and bring about change that benefits all citizens. His candidacy embodies the hope of a fresh approach to politics in the United States, emphasizing the need for unity and pragmatic governance.
Gladiator Bangsa Enlightenment Forum
Date: Saturday 16 September 2023
Time: 20:30 - 22:30
Platform: Zoom
Meeting ID: 327 313 1005
Password: gladiator
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/3273131005 (Passcode: gladiator)
Require authentication to join: Sign in to Zoom
Register now to secure your spot!
To register:
WA to Poni Nendar +62 8593 510 7168
