Grayjay Media Player

Multiplatform Media Viewer
Want an app that can watch media from all platforms, rather than visiting the specific apps or websites of each? Grayjay is the answer!
Created by a group associated with Louis Rossman, it allows you not only to view but to subscribe to channels across many video and audio platforms.
It also allows downloading videos, something that most of the direct platforms do not allow out of the box. This is super helpful when wanting to do research offline, such as during a camping trip with no reception.
Links
Written 2026-01-09, recorded and edited 2026-01-TBD.
For 2026-01-13, Tech Tuesday #2.