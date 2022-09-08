King Charles III Rules Over British Commonwealth

Her Majesty the Queen of England died today at her Balmoral mansion. Queen Elizabeth II was the longest reigning monarch in the history of her nation. Her death was published on the Buckingham Palace website. Her eldest son is now king, having acceded to the throne immediately upon her death. He will reign as King Charles III and will be formally proclaimed as the new sovereign tomorrow at St James’ Palace.

