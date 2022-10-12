World Health Treaty Remains On Track As More Professionals Speak Out Against COVID SCAM.
https://rumble.com/v1nn3rc-world-health-treaty-remains-on-track-as-more-professionals-speak-out-agains.html
UK Column Excerpt From The News Program 10 October 2022. Links provided below or can be found at:-
Lots
more 'truth' news from the UK Column News team plus 'real journalism' found on
the web site.
www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
***************
WHO Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3VihXuE
01:00:07 - More Professionals Speak Out Against COVID Scam
Dr Malhotra Paper 01: - https://bit.ly/3CKWcw1
Dr Malhotra Paper 02: - https://bit.ly/3MlVvfR
World Council For Health: - https://bit.ly/3EvhnDL
Dr Malhotra, Professionals, Speak Out Against COVID SCAM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.