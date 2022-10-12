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World Health Treaty Remains On Track As More Professionals Speak Out Against COVID SCAM.
https://rumble.com/v1nn3rc-world-health-treaty-remains-on-track-as-more-professionals-speak-out-agains.html
UK Column Excerpt From The News Program 10 October 2022. Links provided below or can be found at:-
Lots
more 'truth' news from the UK Column News team plus 'real journalism' found on
the web site.
www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
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WHO Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3VihXuE
01:00:07 - More Professionals Speak Out Against COVID Scam
Dr Malhotra Paper 01: - https://bit.ly/3CKWcw1
Dr Malhotra Paper 02: - https://bit.ly/3MlVvfR
World Council For Health: - https://bit.ly/3EvhnDL
Dr Malhotra, Professionals, Speak Out Against COVID SCAM