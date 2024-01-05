Create New Account
A Warm Welcome for SCOTT RITTER in Grozny, Russia - Video published by Ramzan Kadyrov - (long version)
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 18 hours ago

I found the longer video, so here it is too.

A warm welcome for @ScottRitter in Grozny. Video published by Ramzan Kadyrov .

According to RIA Novosti, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has proposed to the United States to lift sanctions on his relatives in exchange for Ukrainian prisoners. 

He allegedly handed over the list of prisoners to Scott.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

