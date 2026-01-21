BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Why I Like Professor Dave (But My Viewers May NOT)
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Cory - Nature Is The AnswerCheckmark Icon
231 followers
15 views • 1 day ago

Professor Dave Explains is one of the most trusted science educators on YouTube, but here's why I respect his work—AND why my viewers might fundamentally disagree. What makes this interesting isn't that Professor Dave is wrong. It's that his critics aren't necessarily wrong either. Let's navigate our crazy world, my friends!


New To My Work? Watch My Channel Trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA

📧 MY OTHER LINKS: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth


LEAVE A COMMENT: What do YOU think about Professor Dave?


SUBSCRIBE for more content exploring tension between institutional narratives and independent perspectives.


#ProfessorDave #Skepticism #ScienceCommunication #AlternativePerspectives

