Climate Change, panic and global depopulation ~ the agenda to depopulate the planet ~

In this discussion I want to talk about the absurdity of the global warming / climate change occult and their trying to scare us with a fake global warming. And I want to share a major portion of the Highwire episode 349 in my discussion that will cover the whole argument of the global warming hoax. And I also want to discuss the efforts to control us by use of mass fear, panic, and hysteria.





- The Highwire Episode 349

https://rumble.com/v404rw7-episode-349-planet-panic.html

- David Icke is interviewed by Street MD

https://rumble.com/v409ur4-david-icke-is-interviewed-by-street-md.html

- Bill Gates Admits To Investing In World Depopulation

https://www.banned.video/watch?id=63b606253117050c27954c38

- CIA Declassifies New MKUltra Documents

https://www.banned.video/watch?id=5c0af32c3f2f57001dbe8e2e