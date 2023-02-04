Eric Wood, Pro Football Center & Team Captain shares how Juvent extended his playing carreer.

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Eric Wood, Starting Center & Team Captain talks how Juvent helped him recover from career-ending injuries to be one of the first centers to play an entire season with out missing a snap!
Many players continue to use Juvent Micro Impact to restore and rebound from decades of wear & tear from the pro football career.
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