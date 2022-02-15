WARRANTS & BOUNTIES ISSUED, ARRESTS MADE & CHINA MILITARY CONTROLS WEST CANADA W/KEVIN ANNETT (1OF2)

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Kevin Annett rejoins the program to discuss the indictments, warrants, and bounties that have been issued for 75 people who have been name for crimes against humanity by the International Common Law Court of Justice. We also discuss the 3 arrests that have already been made and the fact that people in other countries have used the warrants to issue their own arrests. Lastly we discuss the mental block people have in accepting their own power and rights. You can learn more about Kevin Annett and the International Common Law Court of Justice at https://MurderbyDecree.com
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MUSIC CREDITS: Motivation Underscore by Media Music Group & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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