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Navigating the Gender Madness - Dr. Miriam Grossman - Freedom Alive® Ep90
Liberty Counsel
Liberty Counsel
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6 views • August 16, 2023

It is a biological fact that no child is ever born in the wrong body. But children are being indoctrinated from their early years to deny God’s design. Dr. Miriam Grossman is board certified in child, adolescent, and adult psychiatry. She has been treating patients for 45 years and specifically fighting gender ideology for over a decade. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive®, Dr. Grossman gives practical direction how families can fight the gender identity battle that is vying for their children.-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

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Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

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Originally premiered Aug 13, 2023, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

Keywords
childrentransitionlgbttransgendermental healthfamiliespsychologyprotecting childrentransition regret
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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