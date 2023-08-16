Navigating the Gender Madness - Dr. Miriam Grossman - Freedom Alive® Ep90

It is a biological fact that no child is ever born in the wrong body. But children are being indoctrinated from their early years to deny God’s design. Dr. Miriam Grossman is board certified in child, adolescent, and adult psychiatry. She has been treating patients for 45 years and specifically fighting gender ideology for over a decade. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive®, Dr. Grossman gives practical direction how families can fight the gender identity battle that is vying for their children.-----

