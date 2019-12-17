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Canadian leaders indicted for Genocide, Summoned to appear at Tribunal
Speak Project Media
Speak Project Media
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112 views • December 17, 2019
Twenty one high officials of Church, State and Business in Canada were issued a Public Indictment and Summons today that charges them with Crimes against Humanity. The twenty one individuals are required to appear before a Public Tribunal of Inquiry in Vancouver on September 16.

The Tribunal is sponsored by a coalition of human rights groups and international observers under the auspices of the ITCCS. (Copies of the Summons and Indictment are attached).

Named in the Indictment and Summons issued today are Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Governor General Julie Payette, the Vatican and Chinese Ambassadors to Canada, the heads of the RCMP and Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), the CEO of PetroChina Ltd. and the top clerics and officials of the Roman Catholic, Anglican and United Church of Canada.

The Indictment charges that the persons named "have willfully planned, committed, concealed and aided and abetted intentional genocide including the imprisoning, harming, trafficking, exploiting, torturing and ritual killing of indigenous men, women and children, the violent occupying and exploiting of indigenous lands and resources, the active defrauding of the Canadian people and the obstructing of justice".

See www.murderbydecree.com . Posted 6-7 June, 2019 by the International Tribunal of Crimes of Church and State (ITCCS).
Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticshuman traffickinglifeentertainmentgenocidevaticancanadaculturecrimes against humanityhomekevin annettcuriousprovocativeprime minister justin trudeauotherjulie payettepetrochina ltd12 mile club
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