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The Loan Business – Greatest Fraudulent Rip-off of All Times!
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
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Anyone who thinks that banks lend out money entrusted to them by savers is mistaken. They create it out of thin air through simple accounting entries. How does this money creation work, and why does it result in ordinary citizens having less and less money at their disposal? As Henry Ford once said, “It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning.”

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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