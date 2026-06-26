The Loan Business – Greatest Fraudulent Rip-off of All Times!

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Anyone who thinks that banks lend out money entrusted to them by savers is mistaken. They create it out of thin air through simple accounting entries. How does this money creation work, and why does it result in ordinary citizens having less and less money at their disposal? As Henry Ford once said, “It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning.”