Crisis by Design: The Secret Agenda Behind the Border Invasion

THE SANTILLI REPORT
LIVE FROM AMERICA
TUESDAY FEBRUARY 06, 2024
EPISODE - #3930 4PM
Special Guests:
• Michael Yon, Combat correspondent, Author & Photographer
• Dr. Pete Chambers
Website:
• https://michaelyon.locals.com/
Social Media:
• Twitter: @Michael_Yon
• GETTR: @michaelyon1776
CBD PRODUCTS - No fluff. No fillers. Just pure, effective cannabinoid products. http://CBDistillery.com
SUPPORT US By Getting Your LFA Schwag! http://jeremyherrell.com
PREPARE NOW! 4Patriots http://4patriots.com Use promo code: LFA
🚨Order Your Prescription Emergency Kit & “Election-Variant” COVID Kit by visiting TWC.health/LFA Use Promo Code: LFA for 10% OFF
🚨 INTRODUCING! Our Newest Partner Bella Grace. Bella Grace Elixir is the greatest health and wellness product of all time because of 3 miraculous & powerful ingredients: LEARN MORE HERE: http://Pete.BellaGraceGlobal.com
Send Pete a Text! Text “Pete” to (844) 837-5132
Send Pete & Deb an Email! http://wkrpete.com/email
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.