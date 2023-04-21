Create New Account
Digitalt ID är här nu. Är detta en mjuk introduktion?
19 views
channel image
TowardsTheLight
Published a day ago |

På teknikveckan kan vi idag läsa om att BankID presenterar digitalt ID. Här är en snabb nyhet om det.

Källor:
https://teknikveckan.se/nu-kan-du-skaffa-digitalt-id-kort-i-bankid-appen

https://www.bankid.com/foretag/digitalt-id-kort

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
