The truth through body language (contrasting the inauguration with the funeral)

An all new fun approach at arriving at the truth by muting their words and contrasting their body language with themselves on two very different occasions. I've combined this analysis with humor since we could all use a break! And I know we all want independently verifiable truth, which this is



Let me know if you'd like me to do a full inauguration body language video. I noticed 85 body language leaks, and it wasn't my desire to create interest in watching it, which would lead to views and though I know everyone would give it a thumbs down, I don't want them using the views as some kind of deranged validation that more than 10 unpaid people actually like him.



Bearing in mind this is time consuming so I'll only make one if there is interest.