$60M 'SECRET CABAL' FUNDING GAZA’S PHASE 3: US Special Forces vet exposes massive expansion for 'humanitarian relocation'

👉 The ongoing operation in Gaza is focusing on expanding Secure Distribution Site #1 in the south, which will serve as the hub for phase three—a humanitarian transit area aimed at relocating Palestinians to the southern region, retired US Special Forces soldier Anthony Aguilar said.

“And if you look at satellite imagery right now, or you get anybody to be an independent face to go in, secure distribution site number one right now is under construction. What is it being under construction for? Because they're expanding it and building it because Phase 3 has been approved.”

🫢 He also revealed that UG Solutions and the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation received $30 million from the State Department, matched by another $30 million from a group of undisclosed Western European donors, a “secret cabal” whose identity remains unknown.

Adding: ❗️ '5 out of 6 Palestinians KILLED by IDF in Gaza are CIVILIANS'

The Guardian investigation, citing 'figures from classified Israeli military intelligence database'

Revealing, only 8,900 named fighters listed dead in May, out of 53,000 death toll'

Video posted by Eye On Palestine/Amer Sultan shows 'farewell of 40 Palestinians killed near north Gaza's aid distribution center'

Adding:

Smears, spying & censorship: Israel lobby group ADL’s playbook of policing dissent

The US-based Anti-Defamation League (ADL) bills itself as a watchdog against hate—but its tactics and murky definitions tell a very different story.

🔴 Equating anti-Zionism with antisemitism

💬 “Anti-Zionism is antisemitism,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt declares.

Israel’s violations of international law are whitewashed: “I do think what’s happening in Gaza is a terrible, catastrophic situation. I don’t think it’s a genocide.” (Greenblatt, The New York Times, 2025).

🔴 Islamophobia & anti-Palestinian bias

The ADL’s 2024 report counted 3,000+ antisemitic incidents post-Oct. 7, 2023—but included 1,317 pro-Palestinian rallies as “antisemitic,” inflating numbers.

Greenblatt likens the Palestinian keffiyeh to the Nazi swastika.

🔴 Targeting activists

ADL secretly tracked black activist Tatjana Rebelle for opposing a US-Israel police training program, labeling her “a radical” (leaked 2020 emails).

Groups like Jewish Voice for Peace and Students for Justice in Palestine have been labeled “threats.” “We’re not sort of public defenders for some of the Hamasniks on these college campuses.” (Greenblatt, 2024).

🔴 Repressive measures

➡️ ADL supports legislation like the STOP HATE Act to muzzle free speech over pro-Palestinian activism, boycotts against Israel

➡️ Greenblatt pushes social media censorship, urging platforms to “knock the anti-Zionists off the platform once and for all”

➡️ In 2025, the ADL accused Wikipedia of widespread antisemitic “bad faith” edits—a charge the Wikimedia Foundation called “unsupported and problematic”

🔴 Aggressive lobbying

In 2023, CEO Jonathan Greenblatt brushed off questions about courting Elon Musk or X donations as an "antisemitic trope."

Quick reminder: Past pressure maneuvers over “antisemitism” with Adidas (cut ties with Kanye West); the Brooklyn Nets (Kyrie Irving’s suspension).

🔴 Spying

In the 1990s, investigations revealed the ADL had spied on 950+ groups and 12,000 people—from Arab-American and civil rights activists to environmental and anti-apartheid organizers.

Using informants and even police data, it funneled intelligence to US law enforcement and Israel, triggering lawsuits.