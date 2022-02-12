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And We Know 02. 11. 22.
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120 views • February 12, 2022
2.11.22: TYRANTS openly show their allegiance to the ENEMY! They impose FEAR! Stay Together! PRAY!
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Forgotten Glory
Song by Tilman Sillescu
https://artlist.io/song/31509/forgotten-glory?search=forgotten
Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE: https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
File a criminal complaint, assumption of liability agreement
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
No One is Coming to Save You New York 😢 Message re: 2/10/2022 and 2/14/2022 https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=RzHdRV1vvBI
Argument with Trudeau and Hissed
https://t.me/VigilantFox/2480
Farmers help
https://t.me/VigilantFox/2468
French convoy
https://t.me/VigilantFox/2463
Why push the death vax
https://t.me/VigilantFox/2461
Children sing for Truckers
https://t.me/VigilantFox/2460
Loundon County board gets served
https://t.me/VigilantFox/2456
AIDS in Vax
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/26905
Joking about Jesus and vaccine and boom
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2127
Dr. Atlas
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2166
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here:
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code (know15) for 15% OFF
—————————
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today: 📲
https://virtualshield.com/andweknow
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
—————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Forgotten Glory
Song by Tilman Sillescu
https://artlist.io/song/31509/forgotten-glory?search=forgotten
Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE: https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
File a criminal complaint, assumption of liability agreement
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
No One is Coming to Save You New York 😢 Message re: 2/10/2022 and 2/14/2022 https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=RzHdRV1vvBI
Argument with Trudeau and Hissed
https://t.me/VigilantFox/2480
Farmers help
https://t.me/VigilantFox/2468
French convoy
https://t.me/VigilantFox/2463
Why push the death vax
https://t.me/VigilantFox/2461
Children sing for Truckers
https://t.me/VigilantFox/2460
Loundon County board gets served
https://t.me/VigilantFox/2456
AIDS in Vax
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/26905
Joking about Jesus and vaccine and boom
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2127
Dr. Atlas
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2166
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
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