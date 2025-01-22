BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - January 22 2025 6AM GMT
January 22, 2025

rt.com


Israel launches what it’s calling a major ‘anti-terrorist’ operation in the West Bank. Killing ten Palestinians shortly after the start of the Gaza ceasefire and a change of hands in the White House. The shaky peace agreement sees Palestinians returning to the enclave - only to find their homes leveled. That’s as the UN says over 90 per cent of Gaza’s infrastructure has been destroyed. Trump wipes the slate clean on his first day in office, quickly reversing a slew of Biden’s executive orders raising questions on the predictability and stability of Washington’s policies.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

newsrussiart
