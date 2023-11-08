Create New Account
Nature is Metal -- Baby Sea Turtles vs The Birds on a Mexican Beach
Recharge Freedom
Published 16 hours ago

Only 1 in 1000 baby sea turtles returns to give birth, and it's fairly evident on the beaches of south central Mexico where frigate birds beast on new hatchlings.

Nature is metal.

mexiconaturebirdssea turtlesjaliscosee turtle hatchlingsfrigate birdsbaby sea turtlesmarch towards the seanature is metalnayer it

