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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Shares What We Can Learn from a Dogs Life
GetWisdom
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2 views • August 08, 2022

VA #100 Creator Shares What We Can Learn from a Dog's Life 2-5-21


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What is the true reason dogs became humanity’s “best friend”? How can dogs thrive living with another species? Is there a hidden explanation for why some dogs and people can’t get along with one another? When is it a good idea to get a dog a canine companion? Do dogs remember their past lives? Do dogs have psychic ability? Are dogs flexible and cooperative, or just conditioned to obey? Why do dogs sleep 16 hours a day—or are they somewhere else? Can dogs suffer from spirit attachments? Creator explains why dogs are here to teach us about love and set a standard for us to emulate. Join us!

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