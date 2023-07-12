Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ending Birthright Citizenship: Securing Our Borders, Protecting Our Nation
channel image
NewsClips
3696 Subscribers
68 views
Published Yesterday

Republicans are taking a stand on birthright citizenship, addressing a long-standing issue that has plagued the nation. In a move that has shocked the liberal establishment, Republicans openly support ending birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants. This loophole in citizenship laws has allowed exploitation for too long. It's not just a matter of fairness; it's about national security. Granting automatic citizenship incentivizes illegal immigration and shields criminals from deportation. Recent polls show that Americans, across party lines, favor ending birthright citizenship. Sealing this loophole isn't inhumane or discriminatory; it's about upholding the integrity of our laws. The Republican party proudly advocates for change, urging all Americans to join this fight. Take control of our borders and enforce our citizenship laws.

Keywords
current eventsrepublicansnationbordersbirthright citizenship

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket