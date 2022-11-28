31) CHOQUE – A responsabilidade

Créditos a Max Igan, canal thecrowhouse:
November 6th, 2022 | Undifferentiated Warfare: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2/Undifferentiated-Warfare:5
November 21st, 2022 | Divide and Conquer in Clown World: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2/Divide-and-Conquer-in-Clown-World:9
November 25st, 2022 | Max Igan - Richie Allen Show - Nov 24th 2022: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2/Max-Igan---Richie-Allen-Show---Nov-24th-2022:a
Recomenda-se:
26) A ÚNICA SOLUÇÃO – Entrevista com Valérie Bugault: https://www.brighteon.com/db944186-3621-4b36-b8a7-273f92a24d90
24) Francis Cousin - A grande explosão social está a chegar! https://www.brighteon.com/677d883c-4e3d-4ae6-b0de-fd203f29b3dd
Veja também:
Lista de vídeos de contexto: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/96e46c74-ed1b-47d9-8282-2d28e6f23c51
Lista do Projecto: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/18f09ff2-4bb3-4632-b1a9-ba211d3f27b1
Website: https://www.restaurar-portugal.pt/
#Restaurar-Portugal
#RestaurarPortugal
#ressuscitar-portugal
#ressucitarportugal
