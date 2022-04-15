DR.BRYAN ARDIS: THE LIE HAS BEEN EXPOSED! THE REAL ORIGIN OF COVID! PURE EVIL!

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Want the truth of where Covid came from and what it really is? Dr. Ardis takes you through his research and his thought process to get the answers that will save lives and expose pure evil! There is a plan to take down humanity and you will see it here!
The Dr. Ardis Show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1136221
rumble video:
https://rumble.com/v10nsk3-the-lie-has-been-exposed-the-real-origin-of-covid-pure-evil.html