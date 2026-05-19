Tedros Reaches Out: Admission They Lost the Info War, an interview with Alex Jones

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Tedros publicly responding to critics may signal something bigger: the information war is shifting. After years of censorship, financial pressure, and media attacks, alternative voices continue gaining momentum worldwide. The battle is no longer just about pandemics — it’s about who controls truth, public perception, and the future of global influence in the digital age today.
#InfoWar #Tedros #WHO #MediaControl #FreedomOfSpeech #GlobalPolitics #Censorship #TruthMatters
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