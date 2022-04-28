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Your Brain Is In Danger. Neuro-Specific Human Rights Are Needed.
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715 views • April 28, 2022
Credit to Shad Budge:
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https://globalneuroethics.com
https://change.org/neurorights
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Bitcoin: bc1qe8ym8z8nta2kv4x4sxav9fcs4mfv5rl5nvpl3k
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https://youtube.com/ShadBudge
https://odysee.com/@ShadBudge
https://rumble.com/c/c-1246824
https://givesendgo.com/shadbudge
https://patreon.com/ShadBudge
https://subscribestar.com/ShadBudge
https://facebook.com/ShadBudge
https://twitter.com/ShadBudge
https://instagram.com/ShadBudge
https://tiktok.com/@ShadBudge
https://bitchute.com/channel/ShadBudge
https://gab.com/ShadBudge
https://parler.com/user/ShadBudge
https://globalneuroethics.com
https://change.org/neurorights
https://change.org/criminalizediscrim...
PayPal or E-Transfer: [email protected]
Bitcoin: bc1qe8ym8z8nta2kv4x4sxav9fcs4mfv5rl5nvpl3k
Ethereum: 0x39c1eED42C5579CFA1B05c1aA9059Cb6e703788f
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