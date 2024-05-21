Create New Account
The International Criminal Court's prosecutor asks for arrest warrants against Israel's PM Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant.
Published 14 hours ago

In addition, the ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrants against the Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Al-Masri, and Ismail Haniyeh.

