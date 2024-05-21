The International Criminal Court's prosecutor asks for arrest warrants against Israel's PM Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant.
In addition, the ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrants against the Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Al-Masri, and Ismail Haniyeh.
