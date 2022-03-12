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3/11/2022 Miles Guo: Fellow fighter Nicole’s personal experience shows that the CCP has ruined the image of the Chinese in the international arena and that only New Federal State of China and the Rule of Law Foundation have given us the opportunity to tell the world that the CCP does not represent the Chinese, and that the Chinese people are pursuing rule of law, freedom, and justice!