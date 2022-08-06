Tactical PE Shootout In Compton Shows Unfortunately Why We All Must Prepare

Good day warriors!



On today's show we take a look at the actions of a security guard in dealing with a pair of armed suspects in a horrendous shootout in Comptom Ca.

While we all could play Monday morning QB here, let's start by saying this could have happened to any of us in today's world. I want to commend this security guard on his bravery and fierceness.

An incident like this only illustrates the need for all of us to be mentally, psychologically, spiritually, and physically prepared in milliseconds for what we may find ourselves in.

Part one:

Victim opens fire on would-be robbers in shootout at Compton store.

From FOX 11 Los Angeles - https://bit.ly/3vJ0C2G -

Authorities are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery of a smoke shop in Compton that resulted in the death of a man.

Part two:

Barbell Turkish Get Up (Test Your STRENGTH)

Test your overall strength and stamina with this complex movement.

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What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.

Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens

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