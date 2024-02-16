Create New Account
Col Douglas Macgregor: Another prediction has come to pass. | Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom
Published 19 hours ago

The strategic depths of U.S. military aid with Judge Andrew Napolitano & Colonel Douglas McGregor. Explore the geopolitical game shaping conflicts in Ukraine & Israel on #JudgingFreedom.


🌍 #Geopolitics #MilitaryAid


Another prediction has come to pass. Watch this clip of my Interview with @DougAMacgregor yesterday.

See the Full Interview Here:  

https://rumble.com/v4dmr4b-col.-douglas-macgregor-does-the-us-have-a-coherent-foreign-policy-judging-f.html 

Keywords
ukrainejudge napolitanocol douglas macgregorjudging freedomisreali hamas war

