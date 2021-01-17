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The Poisoning of America - Freedoms, School Choice, and Unity Floating Upside Down
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100 views • January 17, 2021
America is quickly dying as divisions fracture and Democrats push America over the cliff as they take away our freedoms, sanity, and school choice. The idea of getting rid of charter schools for inner-city kids is criminal as it would bolster competitive efforts to raise the standards of public schools.
American freedoms, speech, the second amendment Are under the grave threat of attack, with big tech acting as a monopoly on speech as to what can be stated in the digital public square.
We must both fight back against these horrendous people On the social justice friends and in the Democratic Party, and align in unity on issues we all agree on.
#DeathOfAmerica #freedom #SchoolChoice
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
American freedoms, speech, the second amendment Are under the grave threat of attack, with big tech acting as a monopoly on speech as to what can be stated in the digital public square.
We must both fight back against these horrendous people On the social justice friends and in the Democratic Party, and align in unity on issues we all agree on.
#DeathOfAmerica #freedom #SchoolChoice
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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