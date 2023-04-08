The Indictment Incitement

On this Freedom on Deck OVERDRIVE internet short, CV Berton calls in to Chet Martin from the field to talk about this bogus indictment, what it means, and where it’s likely to go. Stay peaceful. Stay on target. And let’s win in 2024! Steve Bucci is our special guest.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.

Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]