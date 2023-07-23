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Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, July 22, 2023, # 415 ( Dane Wigington )
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827 views • July 23, 2023

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org To support Geoengineering Watch:

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Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008

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To read or post comments on this video, please go directly to the article: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-july-22-2023-415/

"Four Times More Toxic": How Wildfire Smoke Ages Over Time, that's the headline from a new European Commission report. So what changes occur with smoke over time? It becomes far more toxic due to oxidation and atmospheric chemical reactions. Will "official sources" ever address the ongoing geoengineering atmospheric particulate spraying that is taking place directly over the top of smoke canopies as a part of this equation? Not likely. Almost a thousand fires are now burning in Canada, climate engineering operations are inseparable from the incinerations that are occurring all over the world. "Climate collapse could happen fast" and the current "extinction event will be worse than first predicted", two not so pleasant admissions just issued by matrix media. Not because they care about the truth, but because they can no longer hide it. Is there still time to alter our current course before impact at full velocity? We will very soon know the answer to that question.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.

Dane Wigington

To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support

Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008

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The Dimming

https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY

The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering:

https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM

To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington":

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwvtAJ2yrKO3idEKDP3miLq9

Geoengineering Watch has conducted our first ever high altitude particulate testing. Film footage of the flight and lab testing processes are featured in “The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This is a new 12+ minute insight segment on the upcoming film.

https://youtu.be/4x3z35HA6JQ

The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:

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Keywords
newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts
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