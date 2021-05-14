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Todd Miller: U.S. Empire & the Global Border-Industrial-Complex
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34 views • May 14, 2021
Author Todd Miller sheds light on the Border-Security-Complex and how it relates to U.S. Empire. He reveals how the industry is in reality bipartisan in spite of how the media makes it out to be (e.g. Trump's border wall) and that the same border policies have been going on under both the Democrat and Republican parties. He discusses how America's borders are fortifying and extending globally and how different "border sets" from around the world are scaffolding and coming together to form a global border security state which allows transnational corporations and the wealthy to seamlessly traverse borders while keeping the poor locked down in a caste system, waging what is known as a "securocratic war". He touches on the economic policies and environmental problems exacerbating migration and diluting the sovereignty of foreign countries such as Mexico, and looks toward some solutions.
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Show Notes
Biden's Border: The industry, the Democrats and the 2020 elections https://www.tni.org/en/bidensborder
More Than A Wall: Corporate Profiteering and the Militarization of US borders https://www.tni.org/en/morethanawall
Websites
Todd Miller http://www.toddmillerwriter.com
Books https://www.amazon.com/Todd-Miller/e/B00HI3FHYQ/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/memomiller
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/todd.miller.587
About Todd Miller
Todd Miller has researched and written about border issues for more than 15 years, the last eight as an independent journalist and writer. He resides in Tucson, Arizona, but also has spent many years living and working in Oaxaca, Mexico. His work has appeared in the New York Times, TomDispatch, The Nation, San Francisco Chronicle, In These Times, Guernica, and Al Jazeera English, among other places.
Miller has authored four books: Build Bridges, Not Walls: A Journey to a World Without Borders (City Lights, 2021) Empire of Borders: The Expansion of the U.S. Border Around the World (Verso, 2019), Storming the Wall: Climate Change, Migration, and Homeland Security (City Lights, 2017), and Border Patrol Nation: Dispatches from the Front Lines of Homeland Security (City Lights, 2014).
He’s a contributing editor on border and immigration issues for NACLA Report on the Americas and its column “Border Wars”.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Biden's Border: The industry, the Democrats and the 2020 elections https://www.tni.org/en/bidensborder
More Than A Wall: Corporate Profiteering and the Militarization of US borders https://www.tni.org/en/morethanawall
Websites
Todd Miller http://www.toddmillerwriter.com
Books https://www.amazon.com/Todd-Miller/e/B00HI3FHYQ/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/memomiller
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/todd.miller.587
About Todd Miller
Todd Miller has researched and written about border issues for more than 15 years, the last eight as an independent journalist and writer. He resides in Tucson, Arizona, but also has spent many years living and working in Oaxaca, Mexico. His work has appeared in the New York Times, TomDispatch, The Nation, San Francisco Chronicle, In These Times, Guernica, and Al Jazeera English, among other places.
Miller has authored four books: Build Bridges, Not Walls: A Journey to a World Without Borders (City Lights, 2021) Empire of Borders: The Expansion of the U.S. Border Around the World (Verso, 2019), Storming the Wall: Climate Change, Migration, and Homeland Security (City Lights, 2017), and Border Patrol Nation: Dispatches from the Front Lines of Homeland Security (City Lights, 2014).
He’s a contributing editor on border and immigration issues for NACLA Report on the Americas and its column “Border Wars”.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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